Joker 2 was just confirmed, and now Lady Gaga might be considered for the role of Harley Quinn in the Joaquin Phoenix starrer. Just a week ago, director Todd Phillips took to his Instagram to confirm the news by sharing a photo of the script along with Phoenix reading it.

The sequel to the hit 2019 movie is titled, Folie a Deux, which means a mental illness or delusion shared by two close people. The news of the next part has received mixed reactions from fans. Some are thrilled to watch the Her actor in the shoes of the Clown Prince of Crime, while others are calling it ‘unnecessary.’

Meanwhile, a new update regarding Joker 2 has been making the rounds. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Lady Gaga is in early talks to star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the sequel as partner-in-madness, Harley Quinn. Not only that, but the report also indicates that the new Joker film will be a musical.

We already know that Lady Gaga has a huge talent which has been showcased numerous times through her movies, like A Star is Born and House of Gucci. It will be exciting to see the singer and actress take up the role of Quinn for Joker 2 next to Joaquin Phoenix, a pairing that no one would have thought of.

It would also make sense to have her onboard if Todd Phillips is making the sequel a musical. Something refreshing to see no matter how it goes. A second part to the 2019 DC movie has been in talks ever since its release. It became a box office hit and made $1 billion globally.

That not only shocked Warner Bros but even DC, and it is common to encash on such a huge success. What are your opinions on Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn next to Joaquin Phoenix in Joker 2? Share with us through comments.

