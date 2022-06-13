The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp defamation case had eyes from all around the world and was in joy after the latter managed to win the case and restore his dignity. However, it could not be the same for Heard as she was trolled massively on social media.

The Aquaman actress broke her silence on the topic and gave her insights on the case and how she felt about the things said to her on social media. Scroll down to know more.

Recently, Amber Heard was seen in a conversation on Today Show, where the actress spoke of the jury for the trial. She said, “I don’t blame them. I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

Continuing the interview Amber spoke about how she felt about all the troll messages that were going around social media after her trial with Johnny Depp. She said, “I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t presume the average person should know those things. And so I don’t take it personally. But even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”

For the unversed, earlier this month Johnny Depp won the defamation case against Amber and she was ordered to pay The Pirates of the Caribbean actor $15 million for damages. Along with this, the jury also held Johnny guilty of defamation of the actress on one count and told him to pay Heard a sum of $2 million in damages.

