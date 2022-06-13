While Hindi films are struggling to bring in moolah at the box office, thankfully Hollywood action-adventure-thriller Jurassic World: Dominion is keeping the cheers going, what with 36.25 crores* been accumulated in its opening weekend. The bare minimum expectations from such kinds of Hollywood biggies that have a good fan following in India is 30 crores and that’s exactly what this dinosaur saga has done. In fact, these were the kind of expectations from Top Gun: Maverick as well where at least 25 crores should have come in but that didn’t happen.

Advertisement

However, at least Jurassic World: Dominion has managed to live up to its promise with a double-digit score on both Saturday and Sunday being a positive sign indeed. 13 crores* more came in on Sunday and from here one just hopes that Friday [8 crores*] to Monday fall is not more than 30% as that would indicate a largely healthy weekend for the film.

Advertisement

While the film has already crossed the lifetime business of many Bollywood biggies that have been released this year, it also shows how Marvel superhero films are in a league of their own. Just like Jurassic World: Dominion, even Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hadn’t quite scored the best of the reviews but still, it managed to have more than double the weekend of 79.50 crores, which shows how things have changed over a couple of generations gone by.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

Must Read: Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan Wrapping The First Schedule With A Fun Dance Number; Plans For Tiger 3 & Much More – Here’s All You Need To Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram