Dheeraj Dhoopar is a popular name in the television industry who enjoys a massive fan following and high social media engagement. His work in Kundali Bhagya is highly appreciated by many and hence, when he quit the show, it came as a shocker to a huge section of the audience. According to his recent interaction with the media, he might be seen in a bunch of reality shows in the future as he has been approached for quite a few of them.

For the unversed, Dheeraj rose to fame through his character Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya and his chemistry with co-star Shraddha Arya was a major hit as well. The story of Karan and Preeta became a household discussion within just a few days of the show’s debut and the effect it had on its audience is clearly visible in the way his fans are reacting to his exit news.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Life, Dheeraj Dhoopar was asked about his future plans and if it would involve shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Bigg Boss, amongst others. “Absolutely! I have never done a reality show earlier, but I would love to be a part of shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi; they show a different side of your personality. They show who I am, and what I am capable of as Dheeraj Dhoopar. So, for sure, I would love to be a part of a reality show”, he said.

Dheeraj Dhoopar also shed some light on why he wasn’t able to take up these shows in the past as he said, “I was offered Bigg Boss several times, talks were on for Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa (5-6 years back) as well. I think now it’s (JDJ) coming back after a few years. So, I have been offered all the shows, but because of my other commitments, I couldn’t do them. These are lovely shows; you meet a lot of different people on the set from different cultures and different backgrounds. So, it’s great to connect with people who have different kinds of talent in them.”

