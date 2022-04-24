Kundali Bhagya show enjoys a huge fan following among the audiences. The show is led by Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar and their chemistry is quite popular on television and among their fans. Shraddha got married last year to Rahul Nagal in the presence of close friends and family and her wedding videos were going crazy viral on the internet. In a recent interview, the beauty has opened up about her husband’s reaction to her romantic scenes with her co-star Dheeraj. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

During Holi, the makers of the show had planned a lot of romantic scenes between Shraddha and Dheeraj and well, it’s not really up to them but fans love to see Preeta and Karan together on the screen. Their chemistry exudes so much positivity and love, that it’s difficult to take your eyes off these two absolute cuties.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with ETimes, Shraddha Arya opened up on her husband Rahul Nagal’s reaction to her romantic scenes with Dheeraj Dhoopar on Kundali Bhagya and said, “Every year, during Holi, the makers introduce many romantic scenes on the show. Often romantic scenes boost viewership because people love our pairing. My husband Rahul understands my profession and he does not say anything. He watches the show at times and does not comment because he knows that it is just a few scenes in the show. He has no problem.”

Shraddha Arya also accepted the fact that it does get a little uncomfortable for the spouses at times and said, “I do understand that the romantic scenes sometimes are too much and even Dheeraj had jokingly asked me if it would be too much for a newly married woman to enact such scenes and we laughed over it.”

What are your thoughts on Shraddha revealing Rahul’s reaction to her romantic scenes with Dheeraj on the show? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Shraddha Arya Encounters Her Husband Rahul Nagal’s Imposter On Instagram, Alerts Fans: ‘My Husband Is Not On Instagram…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube