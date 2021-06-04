Actress Shraddha Arya says her “Kundali Bhagya” co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar is not just a co-star but also a good friend.

“Dheeraj and I share a really great bond, one which is extremely different from what viewers see on-screen. Whenever we get some spare time in between our shots, we are either creating reels or cracking jokes, which not only keeps the environment lively, but also helps in diverting our minds from any kind of stress,” Shraddha said.

On her off-screen chemistry with Dheeraj Dhoopar in the popular TV show, Shraddha Arya added: “The reel that we created on (Justin Bieber’s) song ‘Peaches’ was something we were planning for quite a while now and since our viewers have always seen us being dramatic on screen, we wanted to maintain that element in our reel. In fact, we feel we brought in an extra bit of it! This is exactly how we are on the set of ‘Kundali Bhagya’ and I really love that we are not just plain co-stars but good friends. In fact, the entire cast of ‘Kundali Bhagya’ is very close and friendly and we keep joking around each other.”

Creating a funny video on the Justin Bieber number with Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya recently posted it on her social media. The video has been showered with love by their fans.

