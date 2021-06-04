After Bigg Boss 14 recently concluded, the makers of the controversial reality show are already planning for next season. As fans are also excited to know who will be contestants of the next season, the latest report reveals that Bollywood actress Bhumika Chawla has been approached for the Salman Khan hosted reality show.

Bhumika is one of the well-known actresses in the South film industry, but she is well known for her role in the Bollywood film Tere Naam opposite Salman Khan. The actress even received many positive notices as well as several nominations for Best Debut at different award ceremonies.

As per SpotboyE, the makers of Bigg Boss 15 have approached Bhumika Chawla and the discussion are on to bring her on board. A source revealed, “Makers are keen on roping in Bhumika Chawla this season. The actress has already been approached for it and discussions are on. Along with Bhumika, a few more Bollywood faces have received the casting call this year.”

Previously, Bollywood actor like Rahul Dev, Upen Patel, Armaan Kohli, Tanisha Mukerjee Rimi Sen, Minisha Lamba, Shamita Shetty and Ravi Kishan have made their appearance on Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss.

Apart from Tere Naam, Bhumika Chawla has also appeared in films like Run, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa, M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story and more. She was last seen in webshow Bhram in 2018 alongside Kalki Koechlin and Sanjay Suri. While she is not much seen in Bollywood films now, she is now working on three Telugu films, Seetimaar and Idhe Maa Katha and Operation Majnu, which are due to be released in 2021.

Bhumika made her debut in the Punjabi film industry with Yaariyan, opposite Gurdas Maan in 2008. She then also made her debut in Malayalam film Bhramaram alongside Mohanlal. If the actress makes her way into the Bigg Boss house, it will be interesting to see how she survives in the house.

What are your thoughts on Bhumika Chawla being a part of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15? Tell us in the comments below.

