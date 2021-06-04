Taarak Mehta Ka Oltah Chashmah continues to entertain the audience and spread positivity even during the darkest times of the COVID-19 pandemic. While all audiences around the world love all the actors of the show, Disha Vakani who played the role of Dayaben is dearly missed.

Disha Vakani’s comic timing and unique expressions clicked quite well with the audience. As a result, Daya became an iconic character on Indian television. However, the TMKOC actress has been on a break from the show since 2017 owing to her pregnancy and fans have been eagerly waiting for her return to the show since then.

Now her old marriage pictures are being shared on social media. For the unversed, Disha Vakani got married on November 24, 2015, to a charted accountant named Mayur Pandya in a traditional Gujarati wedding ceremony. The couple even welcomed a baby girl in 2018.

Here are some of Disha Vakani and Mayur Pandya’s wedding pictures where the actress looked beautiful in her bridal attire.

Disha Vakani can be seen draped in a traditional red-white saree and wearing heavy gold necklaces, which came with matching heavy earrings and mangtikka. The Taarak Mehta Ka Oltah Chashmah actress is also seen sporting an armlet and a few red chudas which are an essential part of a bridal outfit.

Disha Vakani’s makeup was also simple with shiny ruby lipstick and light shimmery eye makeup that complimented her look. Her husband Mayur Pandya was seen dressed in a cream coloured sherwani studded with golden glittery artwork. He colours coordinated with pyjamas and Pagdi, which were maroon in colour. He completed her look with wearing a few stone neckpieces thereby adding a royal look to the Groom wear.

What do you think about Disha Vakani’s wedding? Let us know in the comment section.

