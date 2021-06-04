Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is running smoothly, but there’s one face, fans are missing badly. Yes, we’re talking about Disha Vakani, who over the years, entertained us and earned a Garba queen tag. Sadly, there’s no official word on her return. So, in today’s piece, we’ll be reliving her entertaining moment where she performed on an item song.

Yesterday, we shared a funny piece in which ‘Jethalal’ Dilip Joshi gets angry at Karan Grover for flirting with Disha Vakani. It was an instance from the ITA Awards (Indian Television Academy Awards) of 2013. Not just that, during the same fun segment between Karan, Dilip and Disha, the actress even performed to an item number.

While speaking to Disha Vakani, Karan Grover asked her “If anyone ever requested her to do an item song?” to which Disha replies with no. Karan further adds that Disha has made her place as a Garba queen but they all would love to see her dancing on an item song. To everyone’s surprised, Disha shook her leg on Madhuri Dixit’s Ghagra song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. And looked like Shailesh Lodha aka on-screen Taarak Mehta enjoyed it to the core as he was seen whistling on Disha’s dance.

Watch the fun video below:

Recently, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi expressed his frustration over questions regarding Disha’s return to the show.

In a talk with Times Of India, Asit had said, “I feel I should become Dayaben now! The question of her return has been going on for many years now. We are still waiting for her to come back and if she expresses her desire to quit, the show will go on with a new Daya. But, right now I don’t feel Daya’s return or Popatlal’s wedding is important.”

