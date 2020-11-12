The Jodi of Disha Vakani aka Daya and Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal in unbreakable. Their chemistry in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is such that, they look like a real-life couple. We have seen Daya saving her hubby’s life on several occasions, but there’s one incident when Jetha Bhai came as a saviour.

Don’t get serious here, we are just talking about a funny moment that took place between Jethalal, Daya and television actor, Karan Grover. The incident traces back to ITA awards’ night.

We are talking about 13th Indian Television Academy (ITA) awards which took place in 2013. The night was hosted by charming Karan Grover and gorgeous Ragini Khanna. While addressing the audience, Karan spoke about the evergreen comedy shows and then went up to our beloved Daya and Jethalal i.e. Disha Vakani and Dilip Joshi, respectively. The on-screen couple was enjoying the night as spectators.

And here’s what happened next- Karan Grover asks Daya to do the waltz with him instead of garba. Deeply involved Karan enjoys dancing with Daya and refuses to stop. He even holds her hand while posing romantically on one knee. And that’s the very moment which irks Jethalal. Jetha distracts Karan and takes her wife back to the seat. He taunts the host by saying, “Bas bhai, ye toh band hi nay horay bhai aap ko toh dance” (Enough brother, your dance doesn’t seem to get over). Karan replies, “Personal request thi na sir.” Jethalal strikes back by saying, “Koi jldi se jldi aapko mil jaaye, Popatlal jaisi haalat aapki bhi hai” (Hope you find a partner for yourself as soon as possible, your condition is as same as Popatlal).

Watch this hilarious banter below:

Did you love revisiting the funny banter between Jethalal and Karan Grover? Do let us know through your comments.

In one of our recent articles, we had taken a look at an old video featuring Taarak Mehta team, which graced a particular live concert event. The moment Disha Vakani and Dilip Joshi took the mic in their hands, the spectators went crazy. Initially, Disha had a fun conversation with the people in Daya’s tone. After her, Dilip joined the conversation and began with a ‘Jai Jeenendra’. As he started speaking, people started chanting the name of Babita. The funniest part was Dilip’s reply which made us laugh out loud. He said, “Mere Haath Nahi Lagi Babita, Tumhaare Haath Kya Lagegi.”

