Neha Kakkar is happily married to Rohanpreet Singh. But some fans and trolls continuously keep digging into her past. The Nehu Da Vyah singer’s relationship with Himansh Kohli hasn’t been hidden from anybody. In fact, their bitter breakup had been the talk of the town for long.

A not-so-good incident took place very recently. There were fake videos of Himansh allegedly apologizing to Neha. The Yaariyaan actor finally slammed users for creating such manipulative content. “I wonder when such manipulative content will be banned from social media. And who is benefitting from all this nonsense? What’s more upsetting is that people are sharing this actively. Please wake up and stop spreading the hatred and this fake post,” Kohli had shared on his Instagram story.

Now, Himansh Kohli in a recent interview has opened up about it all. He claims that such content featuring him and Neha Kakkar is being created to defame him. Just not that, the actor claims that he has been seeing similar posts in the form of memes, DMs etc for long on his feed now. It is his parents that he is worried about now.

Himansh Kohli in a discussion with SpotboyE said, “I have been ignoring such memes, DMs, comments, mentions, posts for two years now. I have been targeted by pathetic statements on social media which have literally spoilt my mood at that moment innumerable times. Think about talking about your happy days, your special moments, your new projects, or simply wishing someone birthday, and all the comments are about your past relationship which didn’t work out. I still get those, and I thought it’s time to put an end to it once and for all.”

The actor also has a message for all those constantly telling him that Neha Kakkar is now married. “I really want to request everyone who comments, “Bhai Nehu ki shaadi ho gayi” ki mujhe pata hai. I’m happy for the newlywed couple and I’m happy for myself. I am sick of the baseless trolling. And if people are really interested to only make fun of me, at least talk about relevant and recent things,” he concluded.

Well, we hope social media turns into a better place for Himansh Kohli in the coming days.

