Prabhas is a crowd puller in a true sense and there’s no doubt on his pan India appeal. And that’s the very reason, producers never hesitate on putting huge bucks on him. Now, the latest development has come in on his romantic drama, Radhe Shyam, and it’s screaming of film’s expensive climax.

Being helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film features Pooja Hegde as the female lead. As the Darling actor has stepped into the zone of romance after doing action-thriller, Saaho, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make every bit of romantic drama count.

As per the latest reports, huge sets will be built for shooting some crucial portions of Radhe Shyam’s climax. The most exciting part is the cost of the sets which is said to be 30 crores. Yes, such a huge amount is planned to be spent on climax scenes. The shoot will take place in Hyderabad. With such news coming in, there’s no doubt that Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s romance will be a visual spectacle.

Are you excited to witness Prabhas and Pooja Hegde epic romance in Radhe Shyam?

The film is expected to release in 2021. It’s speculated to be a periodic love story set in Europe.

Meanwhile, Maine Pyaar Kiya fame Bhagyashree will also be a part of the film. In a recent interview with a leading portal, she revealed that Saaho actor has a huge crush on her. She said, “Everyone on set has watched Maine Pyaar Kiya and Prabhas even said this is the first time someone who he has a crush on is playing his mother. He is such a warm person and the thing with him is that he’s a foodie. So on my last day of the shoot, he brought a huge spread of Hyderabadi cuisine and made me taste everything. Everything was home-cooked and he even gifted me multiple boxes of various kinds of sweets,” while talking to Times Of India.

“I have to admit that I have learnt a lot while shooting for Radhe Shyam. The audience will know what I’ve learnt only once they watch the film,” she added further.

