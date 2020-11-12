Kapil Sharma and Navjot Singh Sidhu are really close to each other in real life. Their fun association could be seen on Comedy Nights With Kapil and later even on TKSS. However, things turned upside down when the special judge was asked to step down from his seat last year. Archana Puran Singh has taken over the throne ever since.

For the unversed, Sidhu was embroiled in a controversy when he shared his opinion on the Pulwama Attacks. His ‘can you blame the entire nation?’ irked the citizens who began calling for a boycott on The Kapil Sharma Show. Eventually, the channel decided to ask the special judge to step down.

Albeit, Kapil Sharma and Navjot Singh Sidhu have reunited. Actually, the comedy host is currently in Punjab. He was recently seen visiting the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Kapil even met Navjot, who invited him over to his house.

Kapil Sharma, Navjot Singh Sidhu along with a couple of friends could be seen enjoying lunch together. The actor himself shared glimpses on his Instagram account. In one of the pictures, the duo could be seen adorably hugging each other.

“Meeting @navjotsinghsidhu paji n eating #pranthas after a long time #amritsar #punjab #punjabi #goodtimes #brothers #foodie thank you for all your love n extra large meals paji,” Kapil captioned the post.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show was recently in controversy when Mahabharat actor Mukesh Khanna slammed the show over its ‘vulgar’ content.

In a conversation with Koimoi, Mukesh even reacted to Kapil’s comment on focusing only on spreading positivity amid the pandemic.

“It’s totally an eyewash. Whatever he said is not an answer to what I raised. I said ashleelta hai, double meaning dialogues hai, aurato ki dress me mard log kyu aate hai? It is in a bad taste. Below the belt question answers hote hai. Logo ki izzat bidagte hai. It is a kuwadta bhara show. He answered after long, bich me to dusre bhi ghus gaye the. Gajendra Chauhan ji ne taang dali, kaafi daat bhi khayi mujhse,” said Mukesh Khanna.

