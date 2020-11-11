Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, is a style icon we all love taking inspirations from. The actress recently took to social media and shared the love she has bindis. Scrool down to know what she wrote.

Kareena posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen dressed in a white kurta and has a small round black bindi on her forehead. To complete her look she left her hair open.

“There’s something about wearing a bindi… just love it,” Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote alongside the image, which currently has over 476K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Kareena recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha” starring Aamir Khan in Delhi. The film is an adaptation of “Forrest Gump“.

On August 12, Kareena and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan had announced that they were expecting an addition to their family.

“We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support — Saif and Kareena,” said the announcement issued by the star couple through their office.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan schooled the paparazzi, that were present on the sets of ‘What Women Want,’ for not wearing masks while clicking pictures. She told them, “Aap log sab ho, main mask nahi utarungi.” After all the paps put on masks and Kareena took hers off and posed for them. During this incident, the actress looked stunning in a flared stripes.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The couple is parents to son Taimur, who was born on December 20, 2016.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next feature in Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. The film will release next year.

