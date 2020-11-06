In her latest Instagram post, Bollywood’s beloved queen, Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about her love for nature and gardening during the past few months, and how that’s led to her to now support a small business in Ahmedabad. She also encourages everyone to do their bit for small businesses in India. The Laal Singh Chaddha actresses love for gardening and greenery is not hidden from anyone.

Nature and plants form the backdrop of many of Kareena’s posts, and her love for gardening has led her to discover a small business on Instagram, myBageecha. myBageecha.com has a range of gardening products, know-how, and services, and uses Instagram to not just develop a passionate community of plant lovers but also to reach new, potential customers across India. Kareena’s support for myBageecha will be a vital opportunity for them to gain access to a national audience through the actor’s Instagram community.

Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “Every day I discover something new and special through Instagram and my community there. My love for gardening led me to myBageecha, a wonderful small business that is helping make India and its homes greener. With Instagram, I now have an opportunity to support myBageecha and I couldn’t be more glad. Many more small businesses in India need support and I’ve made my start. I’ll also be gifting my loved ones something green and beautiful this festive season and I hope you do too.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.

