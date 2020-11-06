Shah Rukh Khan has not done any film since Zero and we miss him desperately on screen. As per media reports, the actor is all set to break his 2 year long hiatus with an action thriller starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie is said to be directed by Siddharth Anand. Well, the cherry on the cake is that Salman Khan might make a cameo in the movie. Want to know more? Read the article.

The amazing duo have been doing cameos in each others’ films and were previously seen in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Om Shanti Om, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega and Tubelight.

As per a report published in Mumbai Mirror, Salman Khan will be seen making a small cameo in Pathan. They were last seen together in Zero’s song, Issaqbaazi. Well, if the report is true then it will surely be an amazing treat to their fans.

Speaking about Pathan, nothing has been officially announced about the movie and we are desperately waiting for Shah Rykh Khan to unveil the details of the projects soon. Currently, Badshah of Bollywood is in UAE for the IPL 2020 season. He recently thanked all his fans on his birthday with a video message.

On the other hand, Salman Khan has wrapped the shoot of his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. The movie is directed by Prabhudeva. Apart from movies, Salman is also seen in Bigg Boss 14 on colors TV.

How excited are you to watch Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan sharing the screen one more time? Do let us know your views via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite movies and celebrities.

