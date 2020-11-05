Amitabh Bachchan is a pretty active person for a person who has crossed his 70s. The senior actor recently took to social media and shared a tip with fans on how to stay active and make the body work to its full potential.

Advertisement

Sr Bachchan wrote that if you give the body more rest, it will demand more and vice-versa. Read his tweet below.

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, “The more rest you give your body the more of it, it shall demand from you ..the more work you subject to your body the more it shall work.”

T 3711 –

‘आप अपने शरीर को जितना आराम दोगे उतना ज्यादा वो मांगेगा,

और जितना उससे काम लोगे उतना ज्यादा वो करेगा !!’ ~ Ef am the more rest you give your body the more of it, it shall demand from you ..

the more work you subject to your body the more it shall work pic.twitter.com/RlxVg2Utu9 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 4, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan keeps sharing words of wisdom for fans and followers on social media from time to time. The actor recently shared a post suggesting it is not necessary to try and please the entire world.

A couple of days ago, Amitabh Bachchan shared another advice on social media, it read, “Only person you have to face in the morning is yourself. When younger, feels like you have to please entire world. No. Do what makes you happy, create life you want to live for. You’ll see someone you truly love staring back at you every morning if you can do that.”

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan has his kitty full with forthcoming films like Jhund, Chehre, Brahmastra and a yet-untitled multilingual film co-starring Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas.

In other news, an FIR was filed again Bachchan and the makers of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 for a question asked during Friday’s Karamveer special episode. In lieu of the same, Amitabh Bachchan was trolled on Twitter throughout the day with a section of netizens targeted him for allegedly humiliating Hindus by asking a question about burning the Manusmriti in the show.

Must Read: Athiya Shetty Celebrates Her Birthday With KL Rahul In Dubai, Check Out Pics!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube