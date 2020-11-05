Sanya Malhotra who will be seen in a fresh, bold new avatar in her upcoming film Ludo, has been receiving lots of love and praises for her sizzling chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur as seen in the trailer and the songs released so far from their film.

This is the first time that Sanya has worked without a script for a film and it needless to say, it was not an easy task.

A source close to Sanya Malhotra shares, “Sanya and Aditya Roy Kapur would come on the set and then they would be given details on their shoot so when they got a break between shots, they would use that time to rehearse because that was the only time that they got to practice for scenes. But even with the spontaneous shooting, the chemistry we see between Sanya and Aditya looks natural and sizzling.”

The way that fans have been going gaga over their pairing as seen in the trailer and songs talks about how perfect this pairing looks on-screen.

Below are some of the fan comments on their amazing pairing:

One said, “Soo excited to see you & Adi in this song. 😍😍❤️”

Another said, “Cant wait to see the magic you both gonna create😭❤️”

One other said, “@sanyamalhotra_ and @adityaroykapur , you both look perfect together in Ludo…. Awesome chemistry. After so long Bollywood got some fresh pair. Amazing”

While one other fan club said, “So excited to see you two😩💗”

These were a few among many other fans who shared their excitement to see the pair work their magic together.

Sanya found it difficult to shoot Ludo with Anurag Basu’s unique style of direction but it helped her improve her craft as an actor. When she walked on set, she had no idea what was supposed to be shot, and how to go about with it but that itself was a relaxing experience unlike any before.

After the successful response that the songs and the trailer have received, we know that fans are pumped up to see Sanya surprise them with her audacious role and some sweet romance with Aditya in Ludo.

After the Diwali release of Ludo, the versatile star will be seen in Guneet Monga’s Pagglait followed by her recently announced film, Love Hostel opposite Vikrant Massey.

