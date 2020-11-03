Ludo EXCLUSIVE! From Abhishek Bachchan To Aditya Roy Kapur, THIS Actor Was The First One To Get Cast

Ludo, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotr and Pankaj Tripathi is one of the much awaited films of this year. Directed by Anurag Basu, the trailer released a few days ago and received a positive response. After a long time, moviegoers will get to see a multi-starrer and that too sitting at home. The film will be releasing on Netflix.

Advertisement

Koimoi spoke to the casting directors of Ludo – Shubham Gaur and Trishaan. We asked them about the casting process and if there were anyone else on their minds instead of the current cast. Check ou the interview below.

Who was the first person you had cast in Ludo and who was the last?

Advertisement

Shubham Gaur: Abhishek Bachchan was the first few people. For Pankaj Tripathi’s role, there were a lot of known actors who were reached. But he eventually got the part. It was decided later because none of the A listers’ date was essentially matching for the schedule. He doesn’t have a proper schedule for instance if we like to shoot/reshoot. Even during Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir Kapoor had said that what he is shooting next, nobody knows. So, in order to gather the dates of a certain kind of actor, he needs to keep meeting a lot of people. The ones who are open and able to adjust his/her dates as per the schedule.

Trishaan: Anurag Basu is somebody who is very specific about actors. He isn’t someone who’ll be like if not this actor, then someone else. He was very sure from the beginning that these are the 4 categories we have and for each role in Ludo, we have not more than 2 options that we should go about. Of course, we were in discussion with him about the options that we were sending him. It’s a mammoth schedule. As casting directors, we have cast around 150-160 characters in one film. So it went on for one and a half year. And of course, with the support of leading actors as they also adjusted the dates for the film.

Ludo will release on Netflix on November 12, 2020.

Must Read: Mirzapur 3 To Witness Munna Bhaiya’s Return? Divyendu Sharmaa Has An Epic Fan Theory!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube