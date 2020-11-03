Mirzapur 2, which released on 23rd October on Amazon Prime, has been received very well by the audience as well as the critics. In this season, we get to see Divyendu Sharmaa’s Munna Bhaiya’s emotional side, along with his Dabangg attitude. The viewers have appreciated the actor’s performance as well. In a recent interview, Divyendu talked about how important this character was for him and also explained a fan theory of Munna Bhaiya returning in season 3. Read the article to know more.

Speaking about how important the character of Munna Bhaiya was for the actor, he said he was tired of playing the boy next door and desperately wanted to get out of the image of comedy and cute characters that he had done in the past.

Divyendu Sharmaa also spoke about Munna Bhaiya’s comeback on Mirzapur season 3. He explained a fan theory to Bollywood Hungama and said, “2% of people in the world have their heart on the right side. It’s a deformity or whatever you want to call it. So fans are suggesting as Munna Bhaiya says he can’t be killed when Golu pointed the gun on his right side, he directed the gun to his left side. He has this syndrome that his heart is on the right side, and when she shoots, she is not shooting him in the heart. And he will come back.”

Divyendu Sharmaa also talked about how Munna Bhaiya had so much meat as a character, and it was a complete delight for him to perform such a character on screen. Speaking about Munna’s innocence in even season one, Divyendu said that it was only Munna’s father who sent him to the wedding to kill everyone. He even gave his gun to him. Munna wanted to impress his father so much that he readily went to the wedding. Divyendu also said that he wanted to advise Munna Bhaiya to calm a little down and not to take this level of stress just to impress his father.

Well, what is your take on Munna Bhaiya aka Divyendu Sharmaa returning in season 3 of Mirzapur? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

