Did You Know? Sacred Games' 'Bipin Bhosle' Girish Kulkarni Has Won 2 National Awards In A Single Year - [Fact-O-Meter]

Girish Kulkarni is a well-known name in Marathi film industry. In fact, one can say that his inclusion in a project guarantees something exciting in a plate. This same magic has been translated in Bollywood too and his work in Ugly, Sacred Games and Dangal speak volumes.

It’s a huge honour whenever your character becomes a selling point of any project and Girish is one such versatile name. Whenever we recall Anurag Kashyap’s Ugly, Inspector Jadhav never skips our mind and so is Bipin Bhosle whenever we talk about Sacred Games. Such a similar impact or a bit more is carried by Girish in the Marathi industry.

For the unversed, Girish Kulkarni rose to fame with his stint in Marathi film, Valu. Interestingly, he had even written the story for the same along with director Umesh Vinayak Kulkarni. With a huge commercial and critical success, Girish emerged as a bonafide actor and writer at the same time. And since then, he has been part of several projects both on the screen and off the screen.

The most interesting part is about the modern-day Marathi cult, Deool. Released in 2011, the film had a perfect dose of laughter and satire. It had veterans like Dilip Prabhavalkar and Nana Patekar in key roles. Girish Kulkarni too played a key role as Keshav. Apart from the acting front, he also handled the department of story and screenplay. And without a doubt, he nailed in all the three departments. Moreover, he won two national awards for Deool.

At 59th National Film Awards, Girish bagged a trophy in National Film Award for Best Actor and National Film Award for Best Screenplay (Best Dialogue) category. He is one amongst those rare people who have been able to bag two national awards in a single year.

Speaking more of Girish Kulkarni, he has played notable characters in Marathi films like Vihir, Masala, Pune 52, Jaundya Na Balasaheb and others. In Bollywood, he is known for his roles in Ugly, Highway, Dangal, Kaabil and Sacred Games 1,2.

