All Is Well Between Mukesh Khanna & Gajendra Chauhan Post The Kapil Sharma Show Controversy? Mahabharat’s Bhishma Pitamah Answers (EXCLUSIVE)

A lot of noise was made when the Mahabharat cast appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. However, the reasons weren’t very favourable. Actor Mukesh Khanna aka Bhishma Pitamah opened up on why he was missing from the frame and even called the comedy show ‘vulgar.’ Soon after, Gajendra Chauhan spoke up and said his co-star was doing it all for publicity. But is all well now?

Advertisement

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with the Shaktimaan actor recently. We spoke in length about many topics including the Laxmii row, The Kapil Sharma Show controversy amongst other things. Mukesh mentioned that Kapil Sharma’s show is indeed vulgar and he has been doing it since years now. So the question of spreading happiness amid the pandemic doesn’t arise in the first place.

Advertisement

Mukesh Khanna shared, “It’s totally an eyewash. Whatever he said is not an answer to what I raised. I said ashleelta hai, double meaning dialogues hai, aurato ki dress me mard log kyu aate hai? It is in a bad taste. Below the belt question answers hote hai. Logo ki izzat bidagte hai. It is a kuwadta bhara show. He answered after long, bich me to dusre bhi ghus gaye the. Gajendra Chauhan ji ne taang dali, kaafi daat bhi khayi mujhse.”

So we asked Mukesh Khanna if all is now well between him and his Mahabharat co-star Gajendra Chauhan. To this, the actor answered, “(Laughs) Ye humari family ka atmosphere badalta rehta hai. Lekin thodi agyaanta dikhai toh mujhe bolna pada ki ‘tum agyaani ho aur aisi aisi baate nahi bolte.’ Baaki artist logo ne bhi kaafi data usko. Mere pure cast ne jo Duryodhan hai, Krishna hai, Arjun hai – wo bole humne sunaya usko ki kaha tum khudko Mukesh Khanna ke sath compare kar rahe ho.”

“Tum bolna chahte ho ki wo flop actor, uska YouTube dekho toh hum heraan ho jaoge ki uske 7 lakh subscribers hai. Tum kaha usko bolna chahte ho ki usko naam chahiye? Kahi na kahi usko samajh aa gayi ho, I hope. Direct baat nahi hui meri usse,” the Mahabharat actor concluded.

Well, what do you have to say about Mukesh Khanna’s recent statement? Share with us in the comment section below.

Must Read: Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar Decide To Marry On THIS Date – Wedding Plans REVEALED!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube