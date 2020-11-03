Advertisement

After leaving stunned with a gritty content in 2018, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and the team packed a punch by bringing up a much raw content with Mirzapur 2. Even though the show faced online piracy and boycott trends, it hardly managed to suppress the buzz.

Interestingly, at the end of the second season, the makers kept Pankaj’s Kaleen Bhaiya and several other characters alive thus leaving us anticipated for the season 3. Towards the end, Kaleen Bhaiya has been shot with bullets and taken into the vehicle. Now, taking a looking at such a scene, anyone can easily guess that season 3 is surely on its way.

Recently, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma and the team graced Bollywood Life’s interview. During a chat, Pankaj was asked about his reaction to the cliffhanger to which he said, “I found it very interesting and beautiful”. He was further asked, what will be Kaleen’s first step in Mirzapur’s next season. Pankaj smartly dodged the question with a hilarious answer. He said, “Kaleen Bhaiya will first rush to the hospital to get a treatment.”

Now that’s a very witty answer from Pankaj Tripathi on what to expect in Mirzapur 3!

Meanwhile, recently Divyendu joined Koimoi for a chat alongside Shweta Tripathi aka Golu and Anjum Sharma aka Sharad Shukla. The actors spoke about a lot of things related to the show, including memes, improvisation, controversies and more.

When asked the burning question whether there us a sequel to Mirzapur 2, Divyendu Sharmaa had a hilarious reply. The actor said, “For this, I would want to call my friend Jeff Besos. But I am telling you the other day he called me randomly, he always does. He was like yaar bohot sahi chal raha hai tujhe kya lagta hai? I said yaar definitely hona chahiye. I think there should be and Jeff is quite kicked about it.”

Divyendu also spoke about the people who are demanding a ban on Mirzapur 2. He said how the team has in season 1 itself clarified that it is just because the name sounds dramatic. In no way does it put a bad light on the real place.

Divyendu said, “I think let’s give them their 2 seconds of glory and move on. I mean I feel for them, I mean let’s have two seconds of silence for them. (Waits for 2 seconds) two seconds over.”

