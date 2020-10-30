Mirzapur 2 kab aaega? Had become a national question till the streaming giant released the shows last week—the show since then has toped all possible rating charts. Now as fans recover from the ride they were put on with season 2, they want to know if there is a third season. Divyendu Sharmaa aka Munna Tripathi, who joined Koimoi for an exclusive chat has a hilarious answer on this.

Divyendu joined Koimoi for a chat alongside Shweta Tripathi aka Golu and Anjum Sharma aka Sharad Shukla. The actors spoke about a lot of things related to the show, including memes, improvisation, controversies and more.

When asked the burning question whether there us a sequel to Mirzapur 2, Divyendu Sharmaa had a hilarious reply. The actor said, “For this, I would want to call my friend Jeff Besos. But I am telling you the other day he called me randomly, he always does. He was like yaar bohot sahi chal raha hai tujhe kya lagta hai? I said yaar definitely hona chahiye. I think there should be and Jeff is quite kicked about it.”

Meanwhile, Divyendu also spoke about the people who are demanding a ban on Mirzapur 2. He said how the team has in season 1 itself clarified that it is just because the name sounds dramatic. In no way does it put a bad light on the real place.

Divyendu Sharmaa said, “I think let’s give them their 2 seconds of glory and move on. I mean I feel for them, I mean let’s have two seconds of silence for them. (Waits for 2 seconds) two seconds over.”

Mirzapur 2 actor added, “Actually we specified this in season 1 too, it is only because the name Mirzapur sounds very dramatic and cinematic due to which the name is that. We have never claimed that the people kc real Mirzapur are like this. There are other cities mentioned too, that does not mean that they are bad. Take it as a compliment. It’s a human thing, it’s a very generic thing, it can happen anywhere. I have met a lot of people who are from Mirzapur, they were all cordial to me. I remember meeting a lady once in an elevator, and she just said that she is from Mirzapur. It was so nice. If you guys feel anything bad, sorry guys.”

Watch the full conversation here:

