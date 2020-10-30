Bigg Boss 14: Kumar Sanu BLAMES Ex-Wife For Jaan’s Marathi Remarks; Says, “Don’t Know What Upbringing His Mother Gave”

A while ago, Jaan Kumar Sanu who is currently a part of the reality show, Bigg Boss 14 passed remarks about Marathi that irked a controversy around the show. It so happened that Nikki Tamboli that Jaan told her to not speak in Marathi with fellow housemate, Rahul Vaidya and said, “Mereko chid hoti hai”.

Now, this obviously didn’t go well with the viewers and Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Ameya Khopkar, who demanded an apology.

Now, in a video by Saamana Online, Kumar Sanu is breaking his silence over the derogatory remarks made by his son Jaan Kumar Sanu on the Marathi language.

“I heard that my son, Jaan, said something very wrong that never crossed my mind or could have crossed my mind in these 41 years. Maharashtra, Mumbai and Mumba Devi blessed me and gave me name, fame and everything else. I can never think such things about that same Mumba devi and Maharashtra. I love and respect all languages of India. I have sung songs in different languages,” Kumar said.

Kumar further revealed that he hasn’t been living with his son for the last 27 years and that Jaan stays with his mother, Rita Bhattacharya and said, “I have not been with my son for 27 years. We have been living separately for 27 years. I don’t know about the upbringing his mother gave him and I don’t understand how he could have said such a thing. I am sorry. As a father, I can only apologise to you all.”

Post his remarks stirred controversy, on Wednesday night, Jaan apologised to Bigg Boss and all the viewers of the show and that it wasn’t intentional and he’ll not repeat this mistake going forward.

Later, Colors TV also issued an apology to the CM of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray owing to Jaan’s comment and wrote, “We have received objections regarding the reference to the Marathi language during the episode broadcasted on 27th October 2020 on Colors channel. We have taken note of these objections and have taken corrective measures of removing the said part from all future broadcasts of the episode. We hereby apologise if we have inadvertently hurt the feelings of the people of Maharashtra due to the broadcast of the said comment in relation to the Marathi language. We value the audience and the patronage of the Marathi speaking audience and respect all languages of India in the same manner.”

What are your views on Kumar Sanu and Jaan Kumar Sanu’s comment on the same? Tell us in the comments below.

