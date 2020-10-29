Even After Changing Title From Laxmmi Bomb To Laxmii, Here’s Why Netizens Are Still Angry With Akshay Kumar Starrer

After backlash from netizens and CBFC suggestion, the title of Akshay Kumar & Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb has been changed. The much-awaited film has been now titled Laxmii.

The film directed by Raghava Lawrence went for its censor certificate and post the screening the makers had a discussion with CBFC. Keeping in mind and respecting the sentiments of its viewers, the producers of the film – Shabinaa Khan, Tusshar Kapoor and Akshay Kumar decided to change the title of their film.

However, it seems a huge part of the audience is still not convinced. Since the time the big announcement was made, #Laxmii is trending on Twitter. The film’s makers and Akshay Kumar are still on the receiving end of the hate. Apart from the title, Laxmii movie has also been called out for allegedly promoting Love Jihad and a section of netizens say the makers haven’t corrected that. Apart from that, people still have issues with the title.

A Twitter user with username @SSRFAN21905120 tweeted, “#Laxmii Keeping in mind and respecting the sentiments of its viewers… TITLE change kiya? Really? LOL …Sun @aksahykumar we Indians are ready now. return our Sushant’s FAU G. quit INDIA as soon as possible. Chor kahin ka. SSRians be ready to show what public can do.”

“Wtf.. What’s the difference ?? Pronunciation and meaning r still the same. They think Indians r fools or what? #Laxmii #BoycottLaxmii” tweeted @Nidhi_Sh008

Have a look at some more reactions:

Laxmii is a remake of the Tamil horror-comedy, Muni 2: Kanchana, which Raghava Lawrence made in 2011.

“I run a trust and few transgenders approached my trust for help. When I heard them out, I felt like I wanted to tell their story to everyone, first through the character of Kanchana and now with Laxmmi in this movie. After watching the film, the audience will know what I am talking about. For the first time I tried to involve an important social message about transgenders in the horror comedy genre. The characters are created in such a way that the audience can enjoy different variations of the characters on the screen,” Lawrence said talking about the film.

Laxmii is set to premiere on 9th Nov on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Disney+ Hotstar presents, Laxmiii, produced by Cape of Good Films, Tusshar Entertainment House and Shabinaa Entertainment.

