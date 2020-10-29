Atrangi Re: After Kolaveri Di, Dhanush To Sing Again For His Next With Akshay Kumar & Sara Ali Khan

Last time Dhanush sang a song, it went viral all over the nation. His Kolaveri Di went viral at a time when ‘viral’ wasn’t a very common word on the internet.

Now the popular star is all set to flaunt his singing skills yet again. Reportedly Dhanush has lent his voice for a song in his upcoming Bollywood film Atrangi Re. The much-awaited film is directed by Aanand L Rai and has the music of legend AR Rahman.

Dhanush took to Instagram and shared a selfie with AR Rahman from the studio. In the selfie, we can see Dhanush & AR Rahman striking a pose while being masked up. Dhanush captioned the post, “Had a blast singing and chatting with our very own Isai puyal @arrahman sir. #atrangire @aanandlrai @saraalikhan95”

Atrangi Re stars Dhanush in lead along with Sara Ali Khan. The film also stars Akshay Kumar in an important role and is slated for release next year.

Earlier this month, the team of Atrangi Re along with Dhanush resumed the shooting of the film. The second schedule happened for 15-20 days in Madurai and the whole film will be wrapped up by December. After completing Atrangi Re, Dhanush is expected to jump on his next project with Karthick Narean.

Talking about the film earlier and the Madurai schedule Aanand L Rai said, “During this lockdown, I’ve taken out a lot of time to prepare for the upcoming schedules of Atrangi Re. I’m really excited to start the next schedule, which is planned to happen in Madurai, October onwards, and then with Akshay for a month in Delhi and Mumbai, with all safety precautions in place, of course,”

Atrangi Re will mark the second collaboration of Dhanush and Aanand L Rai after super successful 2013 romantic drama Raanjanaa. Though it will be his first film with Sara Ali Khan & Akshay Kumar.

