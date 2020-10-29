Kajal Aggarwal Looks Like A Happy Bride-To-Be At Her Haldi Ceremony, Reception Details Out

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who has made a name for herself in the Hindi and Telugu film industry, is all set to tie the knot with businessman Gautham Kitchlu tomorrow, October 30. This wedding will be the first celebrity wedding that will be held in Mumbai since the lockdown was enabled in March.

While tomorrow’s is the main day, the actress and her family are currently busy with the Haldi ceremony. According to the images available on the net now, Kajal looks stunning in a yellow Indian ensemble with red floral work.

Kajal Aggarwal completed her look with floral jewellery that is common for many brides to wear to their Haldi. Many fan accounts have taken to social media sharing different images from the wedding function. Check out these pictures to see how beautiful Kajal Aggarwal looks.

The actress and her family seem to be having a blast if these pictures and videos are anything to go by.

Recently, Kajal Agarwal’s manager Rony opened up about the upcoming wedding. He said, “Like all weddings these days, it is expected to be a very intimate affair. It will be hosted by Kajal’s parents, Suman and Vinay Aggarwal. Important guests of both families will grace the occasion. Arrangements are in place to accommodate 100-plus guests on the wedding day.”

Rony also mentioned that the two-day wedding functions will be held at a five-star hotel close to Kajal Aggarwal’s place in Churchgate. He also revealed that some B-Town celebrities will be at the functions but refrained from taking names.

According to a source aka one of Kajal Aggarwal’s friends, the actress is planning on hosting a reception for the Telugu film fraternity in a month or two. The friend said, “Thirty of her 50-odd movies stars are frkm Telugu films, and she shares a good rapport with the Chiranjeevi clan, the Nagarjuna family, Jr NTR, Prabhas and Mahesh Babu among others. So, she’s planning to host a special party in December or January for Telugu film personalities.”

