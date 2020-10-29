Superstar Rajinikanth REACTS To Speculations Of Leaked Letter On Formal Political Entry

A day ago, a leaked letter apparently drafted by Superstar Rajinikanth, sparked speculations and anticipation over his political entry. Addressing the speculations, the Petta star took to social media released a statement clarified stance on his political entry.

The 69-year-old actor on Twitter cleared the air stating, “The letter is not mine but the information on my health and doctors’ advice is true.” In his statement, the actor also stated, “I shall discuss with Rajini Makkal Mandram and shall announce my political stand at an appropriate time.”

Rajinikanth refutes writing the leaked letter and is currently mulling over his entry into politics due to his health. His clarification comes at a time when fans have been eagerly waiting for him to make his entry into politics as Tamil Nadu is entering the election in 2021.

Take a look at the Superstar’s official statement below:

Meanwhile, the leaked letter claims that the Darbar actor has reconsidered his political plunge due to the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic. The letter further stated that his doctors have instead advised him to be cautious due to his kidney transplant surgery in 2016. Apparently, the letter was leaked by his close advisors before making it public, reports Pinkvilla.

For the past two years, Rajinikanth has been sharing his views on various political issues but has delayed his formal plunge several times. However, his industry comrade Kamal Haasan made his foray into politics by his new party Makkal Needhi Maiam in 2018. The candidates of his party also contested Lok Sabha elections last year.

As for Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, the makers of Annaatthe has wrapped up the first schedule before the lockdown was imposed. The film is directed by Siruthai Siva and features many actors including Khushbu, Nayanthara, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj and Soori.

As per reports, the team has resumed the shoot from October 10, but there’s no official confirmation as to whether Rajinikanth will be joining the shoot anytime soon.

