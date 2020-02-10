Megastar Rajinikanth’s Fee Reduced To Half After Darbar Failure?

Megastar Rajinikanth enjoys stardom like no other actor! But when his last outing, Darbar directed by AR Murugadoss tanked at the box office, reports began doing rounds about the actors’ box office credibility being questioned. But what comes as a bigger shocker is that reports have been doing rounds about the veteran actors’ fees being slashed to a whopping half of its original for his next outing.

Sun Pictures, who will bankroll Rajinikanth’s yet untitled Tamil outing has requested the megastar to reconsider his fees after the debacle of Darbar. A certain source has been quoted by Hindustan Times saying, “Maran met Rajinikanth on the sets of their new film last week. Following the failure of Darbar, Maran requested Rajinikanth to take a pay cut and when the latter was surprised by the decision, Maran was even ready to shelve the project. After much deliberation, Rajinikanth agreed to cut his salary by half. After being paid Rs 118 crore (including GST) for Darbar, Sun Pictures offered to pay Rs 58 crore (including GST).”

Darbar is said to have incurred a loss of 70 crores becoming one of the biggest failures of the superstars’ career so far. Featuring actors like Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in key roles, Darbar saw Rajinikanth play the role of an angry cop who is all set to avenge his daughter.

Meanwhile, the yet-untitled film that is bankrolled by Sun Pictures will feature Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu and Meena in pivotal roles. the film is being reportedly based in the rural setup and will be an action drama venture.

