Arijit Singh Buys 4 Flats In Mumbai For THIS Whopping Amount

Seems like Bollywood singer Arijit Singh is in the best phase of his career. Reportedly the singer who is in the trend for his new song Shayad from Love Aaj Kal, has bought 4 new apartments in the city and they have cost a bomb. Read along to know more about the same.

Arijit gave over 20 chartbusters in the year 2019 and is also a part of the 2019 Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. The singer has been an audience’s favourite since the very beginning of his career. Not just films but his live gigs and concerts also have a tsunami of audience flooding in.

The singer has made a big name and good fortune. He bought 4 flats in Andheri, Mumbai. According to a report in Square Feet India, all of the four flats are located on the sixth floor of Savita Co-operative HSC, which is located in Seven Bungalows in Andheri.

Arijit has reportedly bought the houses for a whooping 9.1 crore. And he has already paid the stamp duty of 54.60 lakh.

Talking about his mention in the Forbes list, it is based on estimates of earnings and endorsement of the celeb. Arijit is on the 26th position with an earning of 71.95 crore in the year 2019.

The loved singer in 2020 has already given a few hits in films like Street Dancer 3D, Chhapaak, Love Aaj Kal and Malang.

