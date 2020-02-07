Shikara Box Office Review: Slow & Steady, It Will Run Its Race

Shikara Box Office Review: Star Cast: Aadil Khan, Sadia, Faisal Simon

Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Producer: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Yogesh Ishwar

Shikara Box Office Review: Expectations

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara is not the kind of film which you expect to be a 100 crores grosser or bring in even 50 crores. For a film like this with zero mass appeal, no star value and a tiny budget, even 25 crores lifetime is a big deal and extremely rare.

Films like Shikara are meant to touch hearts and if they do so then the budget recovery becomes easy and sometimes the film makes heavy profits as well.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s last few films as a director were Broken Horses, Eklavya: The Royal Guard & Mission Kashmir and none of them worked at the Box Office. With Shikara, which is his parents’ story in the backdrop of Kashmiri Pandits’ exodus, he is expected to have some sort of luck.

Shikara Box Office Review: Impact

Rarely do films in Bollywood happen which hit you hard and shake the soul inside your body as well. While Shikara tells the hard-hitting and heart-breaking story of Kashmiri Pandits’ exodus, it beautifully gives the universal message of love. Without getting preachy it comes out and gives a shining example of how to spread love even in the darkest time. Now the way, the message has been delivered will touch each and everyone’s heart.

The love story of lead characters covers most of the part of the storyline and it’s so beautiful. The old school romance, the mesmerising chemistry topped with rich poetic dialogues keep your heart warm.

Lead actors Aadil Khan & Sadia give sincere performances and make the characters believable. They have the talent to watch out. Vidhu Vinod Chopra gives excellent direction to the film. Music could’ve been far better and if it was, the whole impact of the film could’ve been greater.

Shikara Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Shikara will take an extremely slow start but with public acceptance, it will follow a rock steady trend. The lifetime business of the film can be in 10-15 crores range which is good enough considering its small budget.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!