Baaghi 3 Trailer Review: Tiger Shroff’s Ronnie Stands Alone Against A Nation & Promises A Grand Party For Action Lovers

Baaghi 3 Trailer Review: Tiger Shroff made a hit Bollywood debut in 2014 with Heropanti. Soon in 2016, he did Baaghi which again proved to be a big hit and turned into a huge franchise when Baaghi 2 also proved to be among the top grosser of that year.

Now exactly 2 years after the release of Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff along with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan continue the franchise to make it even bigger and better.

When Baaghi 3‘s first look poster released, its tagline “This Time, He’s Up Against A Nation” immediately caught my attention. One man fighting against a nation in an action film makes a big promise and I wanted to see what the trailer has to offer. Now that the trailer is out I am simply blown away with the fact even more.

Tiger Shroff is one of the biggest action stars we have in Bollywood. His action is loved by the audience and that’s the reason behind the humongous numbers his last films Baaghi 2 (165 crores) and War (318 crores) brought in. Now with Baaghi 3, the makers have attempted to take the stardom of Tiger Shroff along with Baaghi’s franchise value on another level.

Baaghi 3′s trailer makes a big promise. The promise of a HUGE ACTION EXTRAVAGANZA with a backdrop of POWERFUL emotions and revenge. We have seen too many revenge dramas earlier in Bollywood but this one looks special. The action touches new levels & the stage is just too big. One man fighting against a whole nation and the way it has been shown in the trailer is bound to make the audience excited.

Tiger Shroff looks in full form and carries things on his shoulder singlehandedly. It’s unbelievable to see him like this because it has just been 6 years since he has made his debut. Riteish Deshmukh provides able support. However, it’s Shraddha Kapoor who is a letdown here. While she had a strong role along with several action sequences in part 1, in this one she seems to have settled down without anything. Dialogues too are not that exciting.

Overall, Baaghi 3′s trailer has enough elements to make you excited. There are some issues but the way action has got bigger and better will make the audience give big thumbs to the film on its opening day. If the film also is as good as the trailer, then this one is going to be a Box Office Storm.

Rating: Three & Half Stars

