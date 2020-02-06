FRIENDS: Did Matthew Perry AKA Chandler Bing Just Hint At Reunion With His Latest Tweet?

Last year, FRIENDS, which starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc completed 25 years. The show gave us 6 amazing friends – Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Ross, Phoebe and Joey.

The show used to air on TV from 1994 to 2004 and had 10 seasons. Even after so many years, fans can’t enough of the sitcom. In fact, the number of people loving and enjoying FRIENDS is only increasing. A lot of fans want a reunion of their favourite 6 characters and the talk of the same have been going on for a long time.

A few months ago, Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel said that they might have a reunion. There were even reports of the makers being keen to come up with something interesting. Well, if that wasn’t enough to add up to the excitement of all the FRIENDS fans, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing’s latest tweet has made them happy and curious.

Yesterday, Matthew Perry took to his Twitter page and tweeted, “Big news coming…”. As soon as he tweeted this, his followers replied to him asking if it is about FRIENDS reunion.

Check out his tweet:

Big news coming… — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) February 5, 2020

Take a look at how fans reacted:

FRIENDS REUNION?? — Felps (@flpjrdm) February 5, 2020

Reunion??? Its 2020 and everyone including Emma has woken up from their nap!!! pic.twitter.com/NBhcPzuG3x — Breadymouse (@balaksum1) February 5, 2020

Please say it’s a Friends Reunion!?!? pic.twitter.com/4uezDbxeyJ — Momma Rach 🤪 (@rkirk316) February 5, 2020

Oh my my! Please tell me it's the much much much awaited REUNION! 💃 So glad to see you up & running. Here's to happy pursuits, Insha Allah! 🏆 — Maleeha Hashmey (@MaleehaHashmey) February 6, 2020

However, a few days ago, David Schwimmer aka Ross said that though he is open to doing a reunion, he doesn’t want to reprise his role of Ross Geller. He also said that why should one mess with a show which ended in the right way.

Well, so far no one knows what’s going to happen. But we can hope we do get to see FRIENDS reunion in 2020!

