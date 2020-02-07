EXCLUSIVE! Malang Actors Disha Patani & Aditya Roy Kapur Have Had S*x On The Beach?

Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani starrer Malang has teased fan with its trippy, quirky and super sizzling promos. The film is a romantic thriller, and viewers are drooling over the jaw-dropping avatars that both the lead actors have adapted. But what’s currently grabbing eyeballs is them answering whether they’ve had ‘s*x on the beach’ in a super fun segment.

We met Aditya & Disha for a conversation while they were busy promoting Malang. During a fun segment called the ‘Truth Shots Challenge’, the duo was asked several questions and had to drink a shot if the situation is applicable to them. However, what caught our attention was the question that asked if they have ever had the drink ‘s*x on the beach’ (with an indirect context). While Disha laughed and dodged the question saying, “this personal questions..no”, Aditya, on the other hand, maintained that he hasn’t.

But WAIT! The twist in the tale came in when the actor by the end of the video was asked if he lied in the game. To this, Aditya laughed and said, “No, why? Where did I lie? S*x on the beach is a drink only na you’re talking about?” Disha in the situation interrupts saying, “Did you even?” and the duo starts laughing to the entire scenario!

Check out the fun video below:

Meanwhile, Disha Patani also went on to accepting that she had danced or performed on the sets of a movie just to impress somebody. While that led us to wonder who it could be, the actress has been for a long time now has been linked with Baaghi 2 co-star Tiger Shroff.

Malang, directed by Mohit Suri, is all set to hit the theatre screens tomorrow.

