Malang Box Office Prediction: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani’s Film To See A Fair Opening

Malang Box Office: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani’s film releases this Friday and is expected to take a fair opening at the box office. Promo of the film was decent with a trance appeal to it, something that would cater primarily to the youth and that too at urban centres. It comes across as a mix of drama, action and thrills with crime as the running thread through the narrative.

Aditya Roy Kapur would be looking at striking big with the film as he is arriving after a flurry of non-performers. Disha Patani has enjoyed a blockbuster in Baaghi 2 but that was two years back and she is now in hunt of a biggie as well. Anil Kapoor is in a major role here and the veteran actor should bring all his experience into play here. After impressing in Kalank last year, Kunal Kemmu too is back with Malang.

Director Mohit Suri has struck big with many hits earlier on and reached a peak with Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain. However, Half Girlfriend and Hamari Adhuri Kahani couldn’t cover a distance. For him, Malang is quite important to get back into the big scheme of things. For now though, the opening is expected to be in 4-5 crores range due to its restricted appeal, though as always, good content can help it make gains over rest of the weekend.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!