Bigg Boss 13: Legendary Wrestler John Cena Lands Support For Asim Riaz, Fans Go INSANE!

Unlike every year, this season of Bigg Boss has even compelled celebrities like Kamya Punjabi, Vindu Dara Singh, Sana Khan amongst others pick sides. But what happened last evening was truly unreal! Legendary Wrestler John Cena landed his support to contestant Asim Riaz, and we cannot keep calm anymore!

Yes, you heard it right! For the unversed, John Cena maintains pictures of personalities, mostly memes or amusing content on his Instagram feed, without a caption, for viewers to make an interpretation by themselves (even mentioned in his bio). This time it’s none other than Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz.

The actor posted a picture of Asim from one of the photoshoots that he reportedly did for Bigg Boss 13. Could there be a better way to land his support? Yes, there is! Reportedly, he has also followed some of Asim’s fan pages through his Twitter account and his stand couldn’t be any clearer than this!

Check out his post below:

Meanwhile, fans have been going insane, storming Twitter with celebration calls. Trends like #JohnCena and #AsimGoesInternational are viral all over.

“Reason Why JohnCena Shared #AsimRiaz’s Pic on his Instagram – Asim’s Dedication towards Fitness. “Your time is up,my time is now You can’t see me,my time is now”,” a fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, “No one…. Literally no one…. John cena and his beyond boundaries post’s -: #JohnCena #AsimRiaz”

“ALREADY A INTERNATIONAL STAR WHEN A WWE SUPERSTAR POSTED UR PIC ND SHOWING A LOVE FR U WHAT U EARN MORE OTHER THAN THIS.ASIM U R INTERNATIONAL STAR THIS IS BCZ ALL UR HARDWORK,PATIENCE AND MIND. WE LOVE U BRO,” another Asim Riaz’s fan tweeted.

ALREADY A INTERNATIONAL STAR WHEN A WWE SUPERSTAR POSTED UR PIC ND SHOWING A LOVE FR U WHAT U EARN MORE OTHER THAN THIS.ASIM U R INTERNATIONAL STAR THIS IS BCZ ALL UR HARDWORK,PATIENCE AND MIND.

WE LOVE U BRO #AsimForTheWin #AsimKeAslFans #JohnCena #BB13 pic.twitter.com/kJFsErslEF — Tarandeep (@Tarande66906180) February 6, 2020

The WWE Universe Star @JohnCena posted a picture of #AsimRiaz on his Instagram account with no caption as usual! This would be such a motivation to him, once he is out! He surely has won a millions of hearts! and some really idols good wishes. #AsimForTheWin #JohnCena — Vishnu Nair (@vnair198) February 6, 2020

