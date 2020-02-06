Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Deepika Padukone To Disha Patani, Vote For Your Favourite Fashion Diva

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: Last year saw some out of the box fashion trends, be it in terms of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s customized ‘Bebo’ saree during the Good Newwz promotions or Deepika Padukone’s perfection in every outfit. Now, post our various segments, finally, we have come up to the much-awaited poll, ‘Favourite Fashion Diva Of 2019′, where you vote for the fashionista who threw her best fashion game!

From Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra – check out all the contenders below:

Kiara Advani

The Kabir Singh actress has been giving us some major fashion notes, be it in terms of her promotional looks or red carpet appearances. Whether it a traditional attire, a little black dress or denim on denim look, Kiara Advani has literally nailed it all! There are no two thoughts about the fact that she puts her fashionista flavour to every outfit, and that’s one reason why she’s maintained a position in our almost every fashion category.

Priyanka Chopra

The beauty may not be that active on the big screen, but her fashion choices are worth drooling over. Be it Cannes or the Met Gala, Priyanka Chopra has always maintained her ‘global diva’ title and it’s worth every moment. She’s Desi Girl for a reason, after all.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is the ultimate fashionista and there’s no true trend lover who can deny that! Be it her pantsuit look, traditional ensembles or thigh-high slit attires, the diva not only carries it like a boss but does that with utmost perfection. As she revealed to us, dressing up means having fun to her, and we couldn’t agree more as we stare at her every new sizzling avatar.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria remains another diva who has remained in almost every category of our poll, and nailed it all like a queen. The Marjaavaan actress knows how to be tailor made ready for every occasion, be it birthday bashes, wedding nights, promotions or red carpet events. It’s not even been a year to her debut but we’re tired of jotting down notes from her fashion choices.

Ananya Panday

Her debut performance was a proof to her quirky side. Ananya Panday has been another fashion inspiration when it comes to fashion choices. Contrary to myth of a lean body not being able to pull off many types of attire, Ananya has showed us how to don some out of the box looks, like a side slit gown or a pantsuit.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani knows how to sizzle in her every outing. The beauty is capable of turning heads and she does it in a gorgeous manner. Be it her bikini looks or event outings, Disha has been always giving us some inspirational goals, and turned out to be trend setter in herself.

Malaika Arora

Who can ever make out that Malaika Arora is in her 40s? The diva has led behind every leading actress when it comes to her fashion choices. From being really subtle, to pulling off some really bold avatars, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress has pulled off everything with ease.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan went beyond the usuals when she came up with the Bebo customized saree last year. While that remains our favourite of all time, her denim on denim attires along with pantsuit, saree and lehenga attires too matched up to her stylish standards. Bollywood’s bebo has taken the fashion trend to another level and we’ve literally been in awe of each and every one of them.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has a twist to every avatar or hers, and carries it all off with utmost elegance. While her quirky looks during birthday bashes and starry nights were worth every sight, her red carpet attires and the signature eyes have been no less. We love the graciousness that spills out of her every attire.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!