The Kapil Sharma Show UNCENSORED: “Itne Big Bo*bs Nahi Hai,” Neena Gupta On Playing Pamela Anderson’s Role In Baywatch

The Kapil Sharma Show brings in dosage of laughter every weekend with our favourite celebrities gracing the show. Last week, Panga team including Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta along with Ashwini Iyer Tiwari appeared and made some fun statements. What’s grabbing eyeballs currently is an uncensored video where the Badhaai Ho actress is talking about not having enough bo*bs to play Pamela Anderson’s role from Baywatch.

The makers of Kapil Sharma’s comedy show have shared an uncensored video that witnessed the Panga team having a gala time on the show. Amongst other things, host Kapil Sharma asked Neena Gupta that there have been rumours that she wanted to play Pamela Anderson’s role from Hollywood series Baywatch. To this, she replied, “Arey itne big b*obs nahi hai na, kaha se lau.” This led the entire crowd into splits.

Furthermore, when Kapil asked Neena if she can give some ‘veg’ reply in order for them to get it on-air, she replied, “Aap veg questions bhi toh pucho. Pamela wala question veg nahi ho sakta”

Check out the viral video below:

Meanwhile, Panga which released on 24th January and witnessed a box office clash with Street Dancer 3D, ended up as a disappointing affair at the box office. Ever since its first day at the ticket windows, the film only attracted the niche audience and faced the wrath of multiple releases, including the successful Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Panga is a sports drama, which witnesses Kangana Ranaut in the character of Jaya, a kabaddi champion who makes a comeback in the sport at the age of 32 after marriage and motherhood.

