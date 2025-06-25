How to Train Your Dragon is still at the top of the domestic box office chart. It also scored a record number on its second Monday, helping the remake beat the domestic haul of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. It is the third film in the animated trilogy. Keep scrolling for more.

The live-action remake has been collecting franchise record numbers since its release. It opened with a record collection of $84.6 million at the North American box office and has amassed $364.35 million worldwide after eleven days of theatrical run. The film also registered one of the biggest openings for Universal, surpassing Oppenheimer, and thus proved that summer is the time for family movies once again. However, the same cannot be said about the Pixar original Elio, which is concerning for original animated features.

How to Train Your Dragon box office collection after 11 days in North America

Universal’s How to Train Your Dragon remains isolated at #1 in the North American box office chart. The live-action remake collected a franchise record $4.6 million on its second Monday, with a drop of -45.7% from last Monday. Its second Monday gross is on par with The Little Mermaid but below Lilo & Stitch‘s $5.3 million. It is on track to cross the $200 million milestone this weekend. The movie has hit the $164.67 million cume in North America.

Surpasses The Hidden World’s domestic haul in just 11 days!

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, the live-action remake has surpassed the domestic haul of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. It was released in 2019 and collected $160.9 million in its domestic run, including the re-release. It was the third-highest-grossing film in the franchise. But it has now been snatched away from The Hidden World by the 2025 live-action remake.

Check out the How to Train Your Dragon films’ collections at the North American box office [from highest to lowest]

How to Train Your Dragon [animated] – $217.58 million How to Train Your Dragon 2 – $177.00 million How to Train Your Dragon [live-action] – $164.67 million How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – $160.9 million

The live-action movie is on track to beat the domestic haul of How to Train Your Dragon 2’s $177.00 million soon.

Worldwide collection update

According to the movie database, the live-action remake is on the verge of crossing the $200 million mark, and it will happen this weekend. The international cume has hit $199.67 million, and allied to the domestic cume of $164.67 million; the worldwide total has hit $364.35 million. How to Train Your Dragon was released on June 13.

Box Office Summary

North America – $164.7 million

International – $199.7 million

Worldwide – $364.4 million

