How to Train Your Dragon has returned to screens with a live-action remake that opened with an 82 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, although it’s now dipped slightly to 77 percent (at the time of writing). While the score remains solid, it is a noticeable drop compared to the near-perfect 99 percent rating the original 2010 animated film still holds. The remake is also the first in the franchise to land outside the 90s range, which sets it apart from its animated predecessors. Still, the fresh rating shows that the new version managed to connect with critics, even if it doesn’t match the legendary status of the original.

How To Train Your Dragon Live-Action Stays Close To The Original Story

How to Train Your Dragon remake once again follows young Viking Hiccup and his dragon Toothless and sticks closely to the original story. The film drew early praise for its familiar tone and strong visuals from the first screening at CinemaCon. It leans heavily into nostalgia and recreates key moments with near-sequential accuracy.

Universal’s First Live-Action Remake Gets a Warm Reception

Universal Pictures, stepping into the space previously dominated by Disney’s live-action remakes, seems to have made a confident first move with this adaptation. The response has been mostly positive despite skepticism around remaking something so beloved. While some viewers raised concerns about whether such a remake was needed, many found comfort in how closely the new film follows the original’s emotional beats and themes.

One viewer praised, “#HowToTrainYourDragon is a triumph. This is the definition of how you remake a classic. This film perfectly captures the magic of the original. Hearing John Powell’s iconic score again is an absolute joy and the visuals are stunning. It’s the film of the Summer!”

Another wrote, “Guys I hate to say it because I’m vehemently against live action remakes but #HowToTrainYourDragon was SO GOOD OH MY GOD 😭 I have criticism, don’t get me wrong, and the animated will always be superior but I genuinely teared up watching this film. HTTYD means so much to me ❤️”

A third viewer added, “#HowToTrainYourDragon is a masterpiece. The template for all live action adaptations. It’s magical, beautiful, gargantuan epic , I cried three times. See this in IMAX!”

Someone else tweeted, “#HowToTrainYourDragon has no business being this good. They did an incredible job keeping the spirit of the original but added so much detail and depth that it felt like watching a new movie. Loved it! 10yo kept whispering to himself, “I knew they wouldn’t ruin it.” 😍”

The critics have highlighted the visual appeal and performances as well. Brandon Yu of New York Times described the movie as “entertaining, bears a sense of heart and brings a tight script of fantasy and friendship to life.”

Box Office Projections and Future Sequel Plans

According to Screen Rant, the film’s box office predictions suggest strong interest, with estimates between $80 and $100 million. That momentum has already pushed Universal to begin work on a live-action sequel based on the 2014 follow-up, which is expected to be released on June 11, 2027.

