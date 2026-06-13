After starting its box office journey on a slow note, Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has shown good growth at the box office on day 2. While the film is struggling for audiences amidst a four-way clash with Main Vaapas Aaunga, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, and Governor, the intense drama has found its audience on Saturday!

As per the early trends for Day 2, Saturday, the movie has registered a solid 45% growth in collections compared to its opening day. The growth comes on the back of a stronger occupancy in the evening and night shows.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Day 2 Estimates

As per the early trends, on Saturday, day 2, June 12, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata earned in the range of 1.40 to 1.80 crore, pushing the overall theater occupancy up to 17% – a decent leap from Friday’s 11%. Interestingly, the film’s show count was slightly adjusted due to the four-way traffic, playing across 1,956 shows on day two.

This brings the cumulative 2-day domestic total for the film to an estimated 2.40 to 2.80 crore. While the 45% surge is a celebratory sign, it is still an uphill task!

Despite the weekend jump, Bharat Bhaagya Viddhaata’s two-day combined collection has still not been able to touch or cross the opening day net of Kangana’s last directorial, Emergency, which had debuted at 3.11 crore.

It has comfortably demolished the lifetime collections of the actioner Dhaakad in less than 48 hours and is currently pacing to overtake the entire lifetime run of Tejas by the end of its first week.

Helmed by Manoj Tapadia and rated 4.9 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “Follows hospital workers who keep 400 people alive inside Cama Hospital while armed assailants strike the city during terror attacks in India.”

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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