Superman has landed in the theaters with a roaring global debut of $200 million+, but F1 is unhinged at the box Office in China. Brad Pitt’s film has beaten James Gunn directed movie’s debut weekend collection in its third weekend. It has a great hold in China and will remain so in the upcoming days. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Brad Pitt’s movie is gearing up to cross $400 million worldwide, which will happen this week. It continues to stay at #3 in the domestic box office chart as well. The film crossed Sinner and Thunderbolts* worldwide to become the 7th highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year. In the upcoming weekend, the sports drama will also beat the global haul of Captain America: Brave New World to climb up the highest-grossers list.

How much has F1 collected at the Chinese box office on its third three-day weekend?

Brad Pitt starrer F1 collected a strong $8.2 million on its third three-day weekend at the box office in China. It has witnessed a jump of +5.1% from last weekend, a rare phenomenon for Hollywood films in China. The film collected $3.3 million on its third Sunday [same as last Sunday] over 29K screenings. The distributors added 2K screenings from last Sunday. Therefore, F1 has hit $35.7 million cume in 17 days. It has collected $255K in pre-sales for Monday and is playing on 28K screenings, losing 1K screenings from yesterday.

Outgrosses Superman’s debut weekend collection in its 3rd weekend

The new DC film witnessed a slow start in China, and it collected $6.7 million on its three-day opening weekend. Superman debuted at #5 in the Chinese box office chart. F1 has topped Superman’s opening weekend collection by a significant margin. Brad Pitt’s film benefits from positive word-of-mouth, resulting in a 4x multiplier.

Worldwide collection update

F1 is the seventh highest-grossing film of 2025, earning $136.19 million domestically after three weekends and adding that to the $257.2 million overseas collection, the worldwide total hits $393.39 million. Brad Pitt starrer F1 was released on June 27.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

