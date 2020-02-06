Erica Fernandes Gives Us Perfect Attires To Wear For A Weekend Party & Valentine’s Day Date

Erica Fernandes never fails to amaze us with her stunning photos and fashion sense. She is currently a part of television’s one of the most popular show ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, but the actress still takes out time to focus on fashion and lifestyle and sharing ideas with her fans.

The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi star also runs a YouTube channel in which she shares different fashion, make-up, and health tips almost every week. Just like her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, her YouTube channel is quite a hit.

A few hours ago, Erica Fernandes took to her Instagram page to share a bewitching pic. In the photo, she is wearing a silver shimmery outfit which is perfect for a weekend party night. Her make-up is on point with bold red lipstick, winged-eyeliner, filled-in brows and mascara. She kept her hair in loose waves and opted for stud earrings which go well with her shiny outfit.

The earrings belong to her fashion line called ‘EJF FASHION’. The actress captioned the photo, “Less perfection more authenticity Accessories:- @ejf_fashion”.

Check out the picture below:

Along with this, we are also in love with Erica Fernandes’ another pic which she shared earlier. She’s wearing a pink sleeveless outfit which she teamed up with silver-pearl-diamond necklace and diamond stud earrings that belong to her fashion line.

Her make-up is quite minimal here with lots of mascara, pink matte lipstick and light pink eyeshadow. The sleek high ponytail perfectly complements her attire. This look is perfect for you ladies to go on Valentine’s Day!

Check out the photo below:

Which look of Erica Fernandes from above did you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

