Baaghi 3 Trailer OUT! Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor Promise 3 Times The Action With An Emotional Touch To It

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 is one of the most awaited films of this year. After releasing the first looks and posters, the makers today have released the trailer of the film and we must say the film has some high notch unique action to offer. Scroll down to catch the trailer.

Baaghi 3 Trailer begins with a blast and sets the base to the anticipated action bonanza just perfectly. You see a Tiger happy with his family and friends. An incident leads to him getting separated from his brother and he sets out on a search for him. The quest takes him to a country doomed by a terrorist organisation and we see him standing up against them. What is to be observed is the amazing action, some super fun CGI and of course Tiger’s more and more chiselling body.

Check out the Baaghi 3 trailer below:

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 3 is the third in line of the franchise and the last two are massive hits. The film will reboot its leading pair from the first Baaghi and will also have Disha Patani in a cameo. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh and Gully Boy fame Vijay Varma in a pivotal role.

The film will also have Jackie Shroff in a special role and will mark the first time the father-son duo in a film together.

The first poster of the film that came out the day before yesterday was packed with action as it had a bare chest Tiger standing in front of a military tank with a gun in his hands. The tagline said, “This time he is up against a Nation.”

The film has been in the making since a while now. The team has shot for the same in many foreign locations. Baaghi 3 is set to hit the big screens on March 6, 2020.

