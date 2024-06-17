Wild rumors about Karan Kundrra’s breakup with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash were doing rounds. His closeness with female friends allegedly became the roadblock in their relationship. But the Bigg Boss 15 actor is now rubbishing the reports with his kickass sense of humor! Scroll below for all the details.

Karan and Tejasswi struck the chords while participating in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15. Their relationship continued outside the show, and they also received blessings from their respective families. They remain one of the most talked about couples in the Television industry. And as they say, with fame comes its downside.

A Rediff user claimed Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have broken up and kept the news low-key to avoid unnecessary backlash or hamper their brand deals. They also claimed that the duo is extremely insecure about each other, which created rifts in their relationship. The Bigg Boss 15 duo, however, quashed breakup rumors with pictures of their recent romantic vacation.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash stepped out for a dinner date last night. The actress stunned in a black blazer dress, while the Temptation Island host looked dapper in a light mauve formal suit. The video of their outing is going viral on the internet, but what has grabbed attention is his reaction to the breakup rumors!

A member of the paparazzi asked Karan Kundrra, “Rumors aya hai ki breakup ho gaya?” Tejasswi Prakash sarcastically reacted, “Wow, lag nahi raha?”

Another media person questioned, “Bhai shaadi kab kar rahe ho?” Karan Kundrra quickly responded, “Arey abhi toh breakup hua hai yaar. Breakup toh enjoy kar lene do.”

Take a look at the viral video below:

Walking upto a fun video of them 😂😍🧿🧿

Karan- Happy Birthday Boldo 🥳

Pap- Rumours aaya ki Breakup Hogaya?

Teju – Wow lag nhi raha 🤣

Pap – Bhai Shai Kab Kar Rahe Ho.?

Karan- Abhi toh Breakup hua Yr abhi

Breakup toh enjoy karne do

Pap – Breakup Party

TejRan- 😂🤣

#TejRan pic.twitter.com/MHbD5q33ZB — Raksha Sriram (@tejukaranbday) June 17, 2024

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra was recently seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. He is now seen in Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment.

Karan also entertained fans in the web series Love Adhura, co-starring Erica Fernandes.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2: To Continue Its Success Story In Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English TV Shows? Cast, Premiere Date & All You Need To Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News