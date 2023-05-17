Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Bakhtiyaar Irani Opens Up On Being A Part Of The Show, "The Entire Character Is About His Relationship With His Girlfriend-Wife..."

Actor Bakhtiyaar Irani who plays the role of Vyom Sharma in Yash and Mamta Patnaik’s (Inspire Films) Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, says that his character is very natural and has both positive and negative shades.

“He’s got shades of white and grey. He is positive and, at the same time, he’s negative. So, I think everyone would relate to it because sometimes we have our cruel side and we have our, you know, positives too. But when we want to be rude and mean we are genuinely rude and mean. So that is John too for you,” he says.

Talking about how he prepared for the show, Bakhtiyaar Irani says, “A lot of looks that we need to check as John and what suits our Indian television. And basically, the entire character is about his relationship with his girlfriend /wife. So that, reading of the script and stuff like that. But then slowly, slowly, slowly you get into the character and you get to know what is expected. And it’s an Indian adaptation.”

Ask him how it is to work with producers Yash and Mamta Patnaik (Inspire Films), and Bakhtiyaar Irani says, “I would just say that extremely professional in terms of extremely professional in terms of what do they want. They maintained every character, they were responsible for every character that was coming in. And it’s yeah, the way they’ve made the set and the way everyone talks on the, with the artist, it’s, it’s sometimes which is shocking because when we used to be on the set, and it was very, you know, typical behaviour, but now everyone is very professional, I must say, and everyone is more of knowing what they’re doing. So, they’re quite sure of what they want.”

