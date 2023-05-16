Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved shows on television. The show has entertained the audience for a long time now. However, the show is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The sitcom’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi has been accused of s*xual harassment by Jennifer Mistry.

Over the past few days, she has been making shocking allegations against the producer and Operations Head, Sohail Ramani and Executive Producer, Jatin Bajaj. She shared yet another incident that occurred in March 2019 when the crew was shooting for some special episodes in Singapore where Asit made her uncomfortable.

As reported by ETimes, Jennifer Mistry alleged that at the time, she told two of her co-stars about the same, and they, in their own way, tried to shield the actress from Asit Kumarr Modi’s unwanted advances. “March 2019, Singapore mein hum the. Humari puri team thi jahan par Asit ji ne mujhe sabse zyada verbally harass kia, s*xually jo cheezein boli. March 7, 2019, was my marriage anniversary, 8 March ko unhone mereko bola ‘Abhi toh tumhari anniversary khatam hogayi, abhi kahe ka guilt, aa jana mere room mein, whisky peete hain.’ Maine avoid kia. Fir unhone mujhe agle din bola, ‘Tumhari room partner toh raat ko chali jati hai, ghumne jati hai, tum kya karti ho akele room mein? Aa jaya karo, whisky peete hain’. Maine fir ignore kia ki baahar hun, anjaan desh mein hun, kya karungi? Mere husband nahi hain. Koi nahi hai,” Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress allegedly said.

Jennifer Mistry, who plays the role of Roshan Sodhi, further detailed the incident that left her ‘shivering’. “Finally unhone mujhe bola. Main ek jagah khadi thi, coffee nikal rahi, voh ekdum mere baju mein aise aaye, dheere se unhone bola, ‘Tumhare honth bade sundar hain, aise lagta hai pakad ke kiss kar lo.’ Main aise shiver hone lagi. Maine socha yeh kya kar rahe hain? Kya bol rahe hain? Meri room partner room mein rehti nahi hai. Raat ko room mein aa gaye toh main kya karungi? Itna darr tha mujhe,” she reportedly said.

When the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress spoke to her husband, he allegedly begged her to come home right away. “Maine kaha kaise shoot chhod ke aaun? Kya karu? Matlab itna dari hui thi ki mujhe samajh mein bhi nahi aa raha tha ki kya karu,” she said.

