When it comes to being brutally honest, there is no one like Rakhi Sawant. You might love her, or hate her, but you cannot ignore her. She is known for her unfiltered statements. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when Rakhi graced the couch of Koffee With Karan season and was asked about her plastic surgery and her answer won everyone’s heart. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Rakhi was once invited to Karan Johar’s controversial chat show Koffee With Karan and she went on to become one of the most honest celebrities ever of the show, who didn’t shy away from accepting the fact that she underwent plastic surgery.

Rakhi Sawant, who is known for speaking her heart out, once appeared on Karan Johar’s chat Koffee With Karan and touched the topic that a lot of heroines might not want to talk about. A clip from the episode was shared by an Instagram page bolly.wood.corner in which she can be heard saying, “Mera face itna acha nhi tha, meri body itni achi nhi thi.” To which Karan was quick to ask, “Aapne kuch kiya, aapne mehant ki? Plastic surgery wagreh bhi kuch karvaya?” Without any hesitation, Sawant said, “Mere lips jo the who bade thin the nhi the, unhone silicon se usey theek kiya.” She was then again crossed question, “Wahi use kiya ya kahi aur bhi?” And just like a boss babe she said, “Why not? Kehte hai jo god nhi deta who doctor de dete hai. Miss world se le kar miss universe, badi heroine kar sakti hai toh Rakhi Sawant kyun nhi?”

As soon as the viral video came to the notice of netizens, they were quick to laud Rakhi Sawant for her honesty and for not promoting any fake beauty standards, and a lot of them called out Karan for asking her this question and not to other big wigs from the industry.

One of the users wrote, “She speaks her mind, and that makes her powerful, and that she doesn’t care about anything good for her.”

Another called out Karan for not having b*lls to ask this question to others and wrote, “I wonder if he ask the same question to his favourite Jahnvi Kapoor. Please ask about plastic surgery to her also?”

“If Jahnvi Kapoor was honest.”

“He really tried to shade her for undergoing plastic surgeries, but she accepted it also gracefully.”

“Atleast she didn’t lie.”

“Look at Karan Johar being repetitively inquisitive.”

Kudos to Rakhi Sawant for being real AF! What are your thoughts on the viral video? Let us know in the comment section below!

