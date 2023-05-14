Hina Khan is amongst TV’s most loved and adored celebs. The diva, who rose to fame as Askhara with ‘Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, enjoys a massive fan following. While the actress has achieved a few milestones in her professional life, she took the web by storm when she walked the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes 2019. During her appearance at the event, the actress in her interview had blamed the audience for the regressive content.

In her interview, the actress was seen saying that one should blame the audience not the creators as they deliver what audiences want to watch. Time and again, we have seen actors opening up about TV being looked down upon. Scroll down to read more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hina Khan had once said told Brut India, “It’s not television It’s the audience. They deliver what the audiences want to watch. So I don’t think the content which is made in Television, for that you can blame the makers or creators, it is the audiences. There have been progressive shows on television people don’t want to watch. The show doesn’t work. So I think that’s the reason they deliver what audiences want to watch.”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brut India (@brut.india)

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens bashed Hina Khan for her statement. Reacting to the same, a troll wrote, “Bullsh*t!!!! You are the controller of what people would like.” While another said, “So basically she is saying that audience during the 1990s were more progressive than today’s audience?? Because TV serials used to be of good story and loads better than what it is today.”

A third user wrote, “Why is this such utter bullsh*t? Because we see creators making new content and it being accepted widely. But if the actors and creators only look at money making markets a change in content of course will take 50 years. These actors when struggling their POV are much different to when they start making it big and transfer the blame from the industry to consumers. Nahi toh kaam nahi milega na!”

“Didn’t she get paid to do those ” regressive” serials?,” said a fourth user.

While a fifth one said, “The audience blame is common when the writers don’t want to take responsibility for the low standards they write for. They are not asking the audience what they want to see just guessing because of what shows do well.”

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Hina Khan Receives Massive Backlash For Wearing A Plunging Neckline Dress Flaunting Deep Cleav*ge Days After Her Umrah, Trolls Say “Islam Ka Naam Kharab…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News